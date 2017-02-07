Melania Trump's immigration lawyer joins the fight against her...

Melania Trump's immigration lawyer, Michael Wildes, who previously represented the Trump Organization in visa battles, is now firmly opposing the president's executive order to bar travel from seven majority Muslim countries, the Independent reports . Wildes is an attorney based in New York and is fighting the Trump administration's proposed bar against immigration and travel from Yemen, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Syria, all countries the U.S. has bombed before Trump took office.

