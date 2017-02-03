Marin real estate agents relaunch You...

Marin real estate agents relaunch Young Professionals Network

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Marin Independent Journal

Logan Link, a Mill Valley resident and real estate agent at Decker Bullock Sothesby's International Realty, has been named co-chairwoman of the Young Professionals Network, a Marin Association of Realtors networking group for young real estate agents. The Marin Association of Realtors has named two Marin real estate agents as co-chairwomen of its relaunched Young Professionals Network group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) 2 hr Hema Refai 255
News Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09) Thu Chuck e pedo 30
Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10) Thu Tank Farm 126
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Feb 1 Truth B Told 48
News Firm's 'significant investment' will create... (Mar '11) Feb 1 TREB 4
News Toronto house prices not fuelled by foreign fun... Feb 1 not 2 smart 1
News Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07) Jan 29 jameshickok 42
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,687 • Total comments across all topics: 278,531,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC