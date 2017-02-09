London real estate agent honored by industry - 4:45 pm updated:

London real estate agent honored by i...

London real estate agent honored by industry

Kate Crager-Tobin, of Crager Realty, was honored as one of Columbus' top 10 realtors under 40 years old for 2017 by Columbus Realtors. The organization recognizes those who are successful in their real estate career, demonstrating enthusiasm, innovation and commitment to raising the bar in real estate.

