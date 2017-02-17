Kelowna Mountain up for sale

After failing to follow up with payment on the controversial project, Mark Consiglio's lenders have taken the 320-acre parcel of property to market Jeff Hudson and Marshall McAnerney of HM Commercial Group - a team of Realtors licensed with Macdonald Realty Kelowna - have the property priced at $7,995,000. As of June of last year, Consiglio's lawyer Reinhard Burke, from Burke Law, said his client had $4 million owing on the property that was assessed in the area of $15 million.

