Illinois Real Estate Agent Fired after Twitter Beef with Comedian Patton Oswalt
There are so many pros to connecting on the web: social media expands your reach, helps you build your sphere of influence, and, ultimately, helps you strengthen relationships that are necessary to fuel your business. Unfortunately, the free exchange we value so much on the internet and social media has also encouraged troll culture-people who post deliberately hateful or provocative messages on social with the intention of causing mass chaos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Natl. Relocation & Real Estate.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MOBILE HOMES (& the Realtors who Think theres N...
|14 hr
|Mobile Homer
|1
|Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10)
|Sun
|Alexander Patrov
|127
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Feb 3
|Hema Refai
|255
|Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|Chuck e pedo
|30
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Feb 1
|Truth B Told
|48
|Firm's 'significant investment' will create... (Mar '11)
|Feb 1
|TREB
|4
|Toronto house prices not fuelled by foreign fun...
|Feb 1
|not 2 smart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC