How Zillow Group Inc. Finds Success as a Modern Day Real Estate Conglomerate
But while industry followers may recognize the parent company, less commonly known are the nine brands that actually comprise Zillow. Although the company does not break out revenue by brand, the company says that its sales team works with real estate professionals, mortgage brokers, rental professionals, contractors, and display advertisers across all brands to sell advertising services.This provides an attractive level of integrated efficiency in service of its customer base, in addition to the opportunity to sell a fragmented product, which helps optimize revenue and give advertisers more choices.
