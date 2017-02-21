How to buy a home when you haven't sold yours yet
You've found the perfect new home for your family, but your current house hasn't sold yet. You can't afford to carry two mortgages, or maybe you were counting on money from your sale to help with the down payment and closing costs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stevens Suites by El Developement Pte Ltd
|16 hr
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Recently Renovated Property in Berlin Boro with...
|Wed
|jmllr16
|1
|Trulia and Zillow is it worth it
|Tue
|Yesitherealtor
|1
|Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11)
|Feb 20
|Local
|15
|Please help trying to buy a 1970 "mobile home"
|Feb 18
|NorrisPA
|1
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Feb 15
|Anita Bath
|50
|Realtor vs. Non Realtor
|Feb 15
|HighlandsRanchBroker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC