How micro-targeting can laser focus your real estate marketing
Marketing is the heart of what real estate agents do, especially for those who primarily focus on listings rather than buyer clients.Undoubtedly, the internet and social media have changed where we advertise and market our properties, but thus far, it has not changed how.In fact, the how of marketing real estate has not changed in many, many years. The old way of marketing Common wisdom dictates that listing agents should expose their properties to as many eyeballs as possible in hopes that volume will lead to a buyer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman News.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|5 hr
|Anita Bath
|50
|Realtor vs. Non Realtor
|12 hr
|HighlandsRanchBroker
|1
|AZ man pleads not guilty in Kingman homicide
|Feb 10
|jimmy
|1
|MOBILE HOMES (& the Realtors who Think theres N...
|Feb 6
|Mobile Homer
|1
|Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10)
|Feb 5
|Alexander Patrov
|127
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Feb 3
|Hema Refai
|255
|Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|Chuck e pedo
|30
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC