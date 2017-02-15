How micro-targeting can laser focus y...

How micro-targeting can laser focus your real estate marketing

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Inman News

Marketing is the heart of what real estate agents do, especially for those who primarily focus on listings rather than buyer clients.Undoubtedly, the internet and social media have changed where we advertise and market our properties, but thus far, it has not changed how.In fact, the how of marketing real estate has not changed in many, many years. The old way of marketing Common wisdom dictates that listing agents should expose their properties to as many eyeballs as possible in hopes that volume will lead to a buyer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) 5 hr Anita Bath 50
Realtor vs. Non Realtor 12 hr HighlandsRanchBroker 1
News AZ man pleads not guilty in Kingman homicide Feb 10 jimmy 1
MOBILE HOMES (& the Realtors who Think theres N... Feb 6 Mobile Homer 1
Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10) Feb 5 Alexander Patrov 127
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) Feb 3 Hema Refai 255
News Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09) Feb 2 Chuck e pedo 30
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,224 • Total comments across all topics: 278,905,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC