'He cannot destroy me. I won'
Kala Brown who was "chained like a dog" for two months and raped after seeing her abductor kill her boyfriend says her captor "did not break me". Ms Brown, 30, and her boyfriend David "Charlie" Carver, were allegedly abducted by Todd Kohlhepp, a 45-year-old real estate agent who she occasionally worked for in South Carolina.
