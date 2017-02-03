Greater China to Adopt a oeCushman & Wakefielda to Align with Companya s Global Branding
Together with other cities around the world, the firm will be celebrating 100 years of Cushman & Wakefield this year. At the beginning of the merger, the company operated under the co-branded name of DTZ/Cushman & Wakefield in the Greater China to embody the history and underscore the significance of both brands in the market.
