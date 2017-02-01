Former Fenton Real Estate Agent Given Deadline To Avoid Jail
A former Fenton real estate agent charged with fraud has 10 days to produce $200,000 if he hopes to avoid jail. In August of 2015, 45-year-old Thomas Tubbs of Grand Blanc allegedly took $150,000 from an Atlas Township couple for what was believed to be a real estate transaction, but never followed through and allegedly kept the money for himself.
