Fewer Americans signed contracts to buy homes in January

This Wednesday, July 27, 2016, file photo shows a home under contract at a new home community in Edmond, Okla. Fewer Americans signed contracts to buy homes in January 2017 as rising prices and a dwindling supply of available homes appeared to frustrate many potential buyers, especially in the West, according to information released Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, by the National Association of Realtors.

