This Wednesday, July 27, 2016, file photo shows a home under contract at a new home community in Edmond, Okla. Fewer Americans signed contracts to buy homes in January 2017 as rising prices and a dwindling supply of available homes appeared to frustrate many potential buyers, especially in the West, according to information released Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, by the National Association of Realtors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.