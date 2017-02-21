Existing Home Sales Rise More Than Forecast as Supply Drops
Sales of previously owned homes climbed for the fifth time in six months to the highest level since 2007, indicating housing-market momentum will extend into 2017, National Association of Realtors data showed Wednesday. Contract closings rose 3.3% to a 5.69 million annual rate in January , the highest level since February 2007.
