Edmonton Real Estate Market Weekly Update, Feb. 3/17

Here is our update on the Edmonton real estate market. . For the past 7 days: New Listings: 440 # Sales: 198 Ratio: 45% # Price Changes: 240 # Expired/Off Market Listings: 322 Net loss/gain in listings this week: -80 Active single family home listings: 2,293 Active condo listings: 1,909 Homes 4-week running average: $421k Condos 4-week running average: $249k Sara MacLennan is the Director of Marketing at Liv Real Estate and a licensed Real Estate Associate.

