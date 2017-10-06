Edmonton Real Estate Market Weekly Up...

Edmonton Real Estate Market Weekly Update, Feb. 10/17

Here is our update on the Edmonton real estate market. . For the past 7 days: New Listings: 475 # Sales: 200 Ratio: 42% # Price Changes: 198 # Expired/Off Market Listings: 136 Net loss/gain in listings this week: 139 Active single family home listings: 2,371 Active condo listings: 1,981 Homes 4-week running average: $424k Condos 4-week running average: $246k We are in the process of moving the blog to a new host, which is why I haven't posted much lately.

