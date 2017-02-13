Do you have what it takes to work the...

Do you have what it takes to work the ultra-luxury real estate market?

Behind the glitz and glitter of the Million Dollar Agent shows, the hard truth is that very few agents break into the stratosphere of the ultra-high end market.Client expectations are through the roof, competition is akin to a great white shark feeding frenzy and everyone is ready to lawyer up the moment anything goes wrong.When it comes to selling real estate in ultra-high-end markets such as Beverly Hills-Bel Air, the Hamptons, Manhattan, Miami or San Francisco, over-the-top-broker open houses, exceedingly expensive marketing campaigns and coping with celebrity egos and tight-fisted business managers have always been part of the landscape.If you are interested in knowing what is required to play in the ultra-luxury market, here are a few of the basics.

Chicago, IL

