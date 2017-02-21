Democratic senators criticize Trump o...

Democratic senators criticize Trump on Chinese trademarks

Democratic senators are protesting the Trump Organization 's acceptance of a valuable trademark from the Chinese government without asking Congress first if doing so is constitutional. A group of 13 senators warned President Donald Trump in a letter Thursday that they intend to hold him accountable to his oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution.

