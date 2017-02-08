Democratic senator refers Trump's twe...

Democratic senator refers Trump's tweet attacking Nordstrom to...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania wasted little time in taking aim at President Donald Trump's tweet attacking Nordstrom on Wednesday morning, referring it to the Office of Government Ethics for review. "CC: @OfficeGovEthics," Casey wrote, quoting Trump's tweet from minutes earlier saying the department store was treating his daughter Ivanka "unfairly" by dropping her brand from its stores last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MOBILE HOMES (& the Realtors who Think theres N... Feb 6 Mobile Homer 1
Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10) Feb 5 Alexander Patrov 127
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) Feb 3 Hema Refai 255
News Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09) Feb 2 Chuck e pedo 30
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Feb 1 Truth B Told 48
News Firm's 'significant investment' will create... (Mar '11) Feb 1 TREB 4
News Toronto house prices not fuelled by foreign fun... Feb 1 not 2 smart 1
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,884 • Total comments across all topics: 278,687,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC