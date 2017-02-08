Democratic senator refers Trump's tweet attacking Nordstrom to...

Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania wasted little time in taking aim at President Donald Trump's tweet attacking Nordstrom on Wednesday morning, referring it to the Office of Government Ethics for review. "CC: @OfficeGovEthics," Casey wrote, quoting Trump's tweet from minutes earlier saying the department store was treating his daughter Ivanka "unfairly" by dropping her brand from its stores last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.