Demand outpaces supply in Utah housing market, analysts say

13 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Last year was a record for the local housing market, with sales and prices reaching historic levels, according to a new report. The state's brisk population growth has created what appears to be a housing shortage, said Jim Wood, economist and senior fellow at the University of Utah's Kem C. Garner Policy Institute.

