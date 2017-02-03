Demand outpaces supply in Utah housing market, analysts say
Last year was a record for the local housing market, with sales and prices reaching historic levels, according to a new report. The state's brisk population growth has created what appears to be a housing shortage, said Jim Wood, economist and senior fellow at the University of Utah's Kem C. Garner Policy Institute.
