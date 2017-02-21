Debt risk in China's real estate indu...

Debt risk in China's real estate industry within control: Analysts

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: China Daily

The looming debt risks in China's real estate industry are generally within control, analysts said Monday, calling for more attention on businesses' increasingly diversified financing channels. At a seminar hosted by the Xinhua-owned China Economic Information Service , Feng Jun, deputy head of China Real Estate Association, urged more focus on businesses using insurance and credit for leverage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11) 17 hr Local 15
Please help trying to buy a 1970 "mobile home" Feb 18 NorrisPA 1
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Feb 15 Anita Bath 50
Realtor vs. Non Realtor Feb 15 HighlandsRanchBroker 1
News AZ man pleads not guilty in Kingman homicide Feb 10 jimmy 1
MOBILE HOMES (& the Realtors who Think theres N... Feb 6 Mobile Homer 1
Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10) Feb 5 Alexander Patrov 127
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,668 • Total comments across all topics: 279,033,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC