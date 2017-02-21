Connecticut home sales spike in January

Connecticut home sales spike in January

A house on Wild Goose Lane in Norwalk, Conn., which sold for $580,000 in mid-January 2017. Connecticut saw a 14 percent jump in home sales in January, according to the Connecticut Association of Realtors, easily besting regional and national figures.

