Charismatic Crown Heights brownstone with exposed beams, brick, asks $1.45M
Welcome to the Brooklyn Townhouse Roundup , where we-you guessed it-take a look at the most notable Brooklyn townhouses on the market. Got tips? Send 'em here .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11)
|10 hr
|Lightenupfrancis
|14
|Please help trying to buy a 1970 "mobile home"
|Sat
|NorrisPA
|1
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Feb 15
|Anita Bath
|50
|Realtor vs. Non Realtor
|Feb 15
|HighlandsRanchBroker
|1
|AZ man pleads not guilty in Kingman homicide
|Feb 10
|jimmy
|1
|MOBILE HOMES (& the Realtors who Think theres N...
|Feb 6
|Mobile Homer
|1
|Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10)
|Feb 5
|Alexander Patrov
|127
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC