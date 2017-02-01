Camden real estate agent indicted ove...

Camden real estate agent indicted over alleged scheme to fake will of Deepwater Horizon survivor

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Wild, wild story in Arkansas Business about a Camden real estate agent accused of faking the will of a survivor of the Deepwater Horizon explosion. Donna Herring was indicted on charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering in November .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10) 10 hr Tank Farm 126
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Wed Truth B Told 48
News Firm's 'significant investment' will create... (Mar '11) Wed TREB 4
News Toronto house prices not fuelled by foreign fun... Wed not 2 smart 1
News Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07) Jan 29 jameshickok 42
The Housing Market Explained in 3 Minutes Jan 26 househuntaxtreme 1
News New plaza's user fee shocks shoppers (Mar '09) Jan 18 Sandy 2
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,077 • Total comments across all topics: 278,495,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC