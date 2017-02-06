Camden Property Trust (CPT) Scheduled...

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Camden Property Trust is scheduled to be announcing its Q416 earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $218.54 million for the quarter.

