Buziak calls for pressure on police to solve his daughter's murder
Nine years after the murder of Lindsay Buziak, her father Jeff Buziak says the "reputation" of the Saanich Police Department is on the line. "What we are seeing right now is that it's nine years," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Saanich News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09)
|11 hr
|Chuck e pedo
|30
|Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10)
|Thu
|Tank Farm
|126
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Wed
|Truth B Told
|48
|Firm's 'significant investment' will create... (Mar '11)
|Wed
|TREB
|4
|Toronto house prices not fuelled by foreign fun...
|Wed
|not 2 smart
|1
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan 29
|jameshickok
|42
|The Housing Market Explained in 3 Minutes
|Jan 26
|househuntaxtreme
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC