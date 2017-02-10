Brampton's real estate market is blow...

Brampton's real estate market is blowing up

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: BlogTO

Toronto homes selling for way over asking has become the norm these days as home owners and realtors try to get a handle on just how much they can ask for in a real estate market that's scorching hot. Late last year, the latter city was the focus of much attention when a rather pedestrian home sold for $400K over asking after receiving roughly 50 offers over the course of just a few days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BlogTO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Feb 10 Truth B Told 49
News AZ man pleads not guilty in Kingman homicide Feb 10 jimmy 1
MOBILE HOMES (& the Realtors who Think theres N... Feb 6 Mobile Homer 1
Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10) Feb 5 Alexander Patrov 127
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) Feb 3 Hema Refai 255
News Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09) Feb 2 Chuck e pedo 30
News Firm's 'significant investment' will create... (Mar '11) Feb 1 TREB 4
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,148 • Total comments across all topics: 278,828,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC