Behind auction room door: Barfoot results revealed
A number of properties at Barfoot & Thompson's Auckland auctions last week either drew no bids or were passed in - but one place went for just under $4 million. Results from three separate property sales events, held by the city's biggest realtor last Tuesday and Wednesday, give an insight into action from the auction room floor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Sat
|Montgomery Loser
|51
|Stevens Suites by El Developement Pte Ltd
|Feb 23
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Recently Renovated Property in Berlin Boro with...
|Feb 22
|jmllr16
|1
|Trulia and Zillow is it worth it
|Feb 21
|Yesitherealtor
|1
|Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11)
|Feb 20
|Local
|15
|Please help trying to buy a 1970 "mobile home"
|Feb 18
|NorrisPA
|1
|Realtor vs. Non Realtor
|Feb 15
|HighlandsRanchBroker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC