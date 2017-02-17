Before Trump Was a Racist Commander-in-Chief, He Was a Racist Real Estate Executive
The man alleged that Fred Trump told him to "get rid" of the black residents in the complex by offering to pay their $500 down payment for cheap housing elsewhere. This week the FBI released to the public nearly 400 pages of documents associated with the bureau's 1970s investigation of racial discrimination in the Trump family's real estate company, Trump Management, Incorporated.
