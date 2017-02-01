Bay City real estate agent focused on housing files for City Commission
A real estate agent who wants to focus on Bay City's housing market crisis is running for a seat to represent the 1st Ward on the Bay City Commission. Christopher Greenleaf, 41, announced his intentions to run this week for the seat currently held by Commissioner Lynn Stamiris, who is term-limited.
