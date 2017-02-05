Australia's property boom showing sig...

Australia's property boom showing signs of slowing as buyers hold back

Sydney Morning Herald

After a long pause, the auctioneer commissioned to sell a Sydney beachside apartment for in excess of $800,000 puts his gavel away, unable to entice a single bid. Across town, in the city's trendy inner western suburbs, the owner of a warehouse converted into a three-level home drops his reserve price for the property's sale.

