Auckland real estate agent fined $2000 for leaving open-home viewers to lock up

15 hrs ago

Carla Pedersen, an agent of Ray White Ponsonby, who asked a member of the public to lock up after an open home. A Ponsonby real estate agent, who got a member of the public to close up after an open home, has been censured by a Real Estate Agents Authority.

