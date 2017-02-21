Americans buy existing homes at faste...

Americans buy existing homes at fastest pace in a decade

Home sales rose 3.3 percent in January from December to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.69 million, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday. Steady job gains, modest pay raises and rising consumer confidence are spurring healthy home buying even as borrowing costs have risen since last fall.

