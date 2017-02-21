Ahead of the Bell: US home sales
The National Association of Realtors reports on January sales of existing U.S. homes Wednesday at 10 a.m. Eastern. Economists forecast sales will tick up to a seasonally adjusted 5.55 million, up from 5.49 million in December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Recently Renovated Property in Berlin Boro with...
|11 hr
|jmllr16
|1
|Trulia and Zillow is it worth it
|22 hr
|Yesitherealtor
|1
|Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11)
|Feb 20
|Local
|15
|Please help trying to buy a 1970 "mobile home"
|Feb 18
|NorrisPA
|1
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Feb 15
|Anita Bath
|50
|Realtor vs. Non Realtor
|Feb 15
|HighlandsRanchBroker
|1
|AZ man pleads not guilty in Kingman homicide
|Feb 10
|jimmy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC