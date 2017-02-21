Ahead of the Bell: US home sales

Ahead of the Bell: US home sales

The National Association of Realtors reports on January sales of existing U.S. homes Wednesday at 10 a.m. Eastern. Economists forecast sales will tick up to a seasonally adjusted 5.55 million, up from 5.49 million in December.

