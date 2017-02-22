Additional burglary charges filed against real estate agent, cops say

A Roselle woman was charged last month with burglary for allegedly entering a Glen Ellyn home in her role as a real estate agent and stealing several pieces of jewelry, police said. Jamie B. Detwiler, 37, already facing similar charges in Wheaton and Palatine, entered a Glen Ellyn home that was for sale on Oct. 6 and allegedly took the jewelry, according to Bill Holmer, Glen Ellyn's assistant chief of police.

