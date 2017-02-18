A witness to Brevard's growth: Long-time real estate agency turns 100
A witness to Brevard's growth: Long-time real estate agency turns 100 A witness to Brevard's growth: Long-time real estate agency turns 100 Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2maAmrU Trafford Realty, headquartered in Cocoa Village, has been around 100 years. Terry Lolmaugh, who is now the president of Trafford Realty, is in the front row to the far left.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11)
|1 hr
|Lightenupfrancis
|14
|Please help trying to buy a 1970 "mobile home"
|Sat
|NorrisPA
|1
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Feb 15
|Anita Bath
|50
|Realtor vs. Non Realtor
|Feb 15
|HighlandsRanchBroker
|1
|AZ man pleads not guilty in Kingman homicide
|Feb 10
|jimmy
|1
|MOBILE HOMES (& the Realtors who Think theres N...
|Feb 6
|Mobile Homer
|1
|Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10)
|Feb 5
|Alexander Patrov
|127
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC