A big property landlord is fighting back and suing Airbnb

16 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Landlords have long been wary of Airbnb, which lets individuals rent out spare space in their homes to guests, but one landlord is now going further, and taking the company to court. Apartment Investment and Management Company , a big property manager that oversees over 50,000 properties, filed lawsuits in both California and Florida seeking monetary damages and court orders preventing Airbnb from listing its units.

