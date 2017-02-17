A big property landlord is fighting back and suing Airbnb
Landlords have long been wary of Airbnb, which lets individuals rent out spare space in their homes to guests, but one landlord is now going further, and taking the company to court. Apartment Investment and Management Company , a big property manager that oversees over 50,000 properties, filed lawsuits in both California and Florida seeking monetary damages and court orders preventing Airbnb from listing its units.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Please help trying to buy a 1970 "mobile home"
|59 min
|NorrisPA
|1
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Wed
|Anita Bath
|50
|Realtor vs. Non Realtor
|Feb 15
|HighlandsRanchBroker
|1
|AZ man pleads not guilty in Kingman homicide
|Feb 10
|jimmy
|1
|MOBILE HOMES (& the Realtors who Think theres N...
|Feb 6
|Mobile Homer
|1
|Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10)
|Feb 5
|Alexander Patrov
|127
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Feb 3
|Hema Refai
|255
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC