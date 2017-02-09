8 listing presentation tips for the first-time real estate agent
Many new real estate agents are often thrown into the middle of the real estate ocean, left to sink or swim in a sea of competition.And many, therefore, do not have a plan or idea of where to begin when their first few listing appointments fall in their lap.Here are eight tips new agents can use to prepare for that listing appointment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman News.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MOBILE HOMES (& the Realtors who Think theres N...
|Feb 6
|Mobile Homer
|1
|Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10)
|Feb 5
|Alexander Patrov
|127
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Feb 3
|Hema Refai
|255
|Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|Chuck e pedo
|30
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Feb 1
|Truth B Told
|48
|Firm's 'significant investment' will create... (Mar '11)
|Feb 1
|TREB
|4
|Toronto house prices not fuelled by foreign fun...
|Feb 1
|not 2 smart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC