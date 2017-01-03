Will China's tightening of foreign currency exchange rules impact our real estate market?
Chinese residents are still restricted to the $50,000 U.S. quota for foreign currency per person a year, but they now have to pledge the money won't be used for overseas purchases of property. If caught skirting the foreign-exchange rules, the Chinese currency regulator says they will be subject to anti-money-laundering investigations and banned from the quota for three years.
