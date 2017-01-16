Why 2017 is the year of the real estate broker
January is a time for predictions for the year ahead - and this year, strangely, I've noticed a sense of pessimism surrounding the broker -centric model of real estate. To many, it seems as if the end of brokers is near.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump recommits to border tax
|Fri
|berklee
|37
|New agent
|Jan 13
|BrookeWinn
|3
|The Latest: Mexico's president says no to payin...
|Jan 12
|tomin cali
|1
|Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14)
|Jan 11
|loads 4 broker ow...
|8
|Renting a house (Oct '14)
|Jan 11
|BrookeWinn
|3
|French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15)
|Jan 8
|Hazelwood
|11
|FBI investigates Realtor for mortgage fraud (Mar '08)
|Jan 6
|Rahala
|129
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC