What city real estate markets can expect in 2017
After some collective year-end reminiscing about a tumultuous and unpredictable 2016, it almost seems quaint making prognostications about 2017, a year expected to be just a volatile and surprising. But with so many potential changes in the economy and policy in play, the urban real estate market could be in for some noteworthy shifts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|get your ex back witihn 48hrs contact prophet.b... (Sep '13)
|3 hr
|Shellmount
|5
|FBI investigates Realtor for mortgage fraud (Mar '08)
|Sun
|NoMoDanU
|127
|West should look again (Oct '08)
|Jan 1
|Ralph lies
|12
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec 30
|MARK FARKER
|5
|First tips of Beachwood Place mall fight came f...
|Dec 29
|acurate news
|1
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Dec 28
|vtop
|252
|French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15)
|Dec 21
|who in charge
|10
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC