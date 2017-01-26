Weekly Real Estate Market Update, Jan...

Weekly Real Estate Market Update, Jan. 27/16

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Edmonton Real Estate Blog

Here is our update on the Edmonton real estate market. . For the past 7 days: New Listings: 431 # Sales: 159 Ratio: 37% # Price Changes: 260 # Expired/Off Market Listings: 136 Net loss/gain in listings this week: 136 Active single family home listings: 2,325 Active condo listings: 1,952 Homes 4-week running average: $426k Condos 4-week running average: $232k The Alberta Real Estate Association put out a very informative report on the real estate market this week, that includes a thorough outlook on 2017, with some interesting statistical analysis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Edmonton Real Estate Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Housing Market Explained in 3 Minutes Thu househuntaxtreme 1
News New plaza's user fee shocks shoppers (Mar '09) Jan 18 Sandy 2
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) Jan 17 koko32 254
News Trump recommits to border tax Jan 13 berklee 37
New agent Jan 13 BrookeWinn 3
News The Latest: Mexico's president says no to payin... Jan 12 tomin cali 1
News Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14) Jan 11 loads 4 broker ow... 8
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Ferguson
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,698 • Total comments across all topics: 278,340,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC