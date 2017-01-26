Weekly Real Estate Market Update, Jan. 27/16

Here is our update on the Edmonton real estate market. . For the past 7 days: New Listings: 431 # Sales: 159 Ratio: 37% # Price Changes: 260 # Expired/Off Market Listings: 136 Net loss/gain in listings this week: 136 Active single family home listings: 2,325 Active condo listings: 1,952 Homes 4-week running average: $426k Condos 4-week running average: $232k The Alberta Real Estate Association put out a very informative report on the real estate market this week, that includes a thorough outlook on 2017, with some interesting statistical analysis.

