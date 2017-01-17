Weekly Real Estate Market Update, Jan. 20/16

Here is our update on the Edmonton real estate market. . For the past 7 days: New Listings: 449 # Sales: 134 Ratio: 30% # Price Changes: 204 # Expired/Off Market Listings: 208 Net loss/gain in listings this week: 107 Active single family home listings: 2,245 Active condo listings: 1,892 Homes 4-week running average: $422k Condos 4-week running average: $236k Sara MacLennan is the Director of Marketing at Liv Real Estate and a licensed Real Estate Associate.

