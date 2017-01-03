Volunteers repair home damaged by Hurricane Matthew Hope Mills, N.C....
Many people have greeted the new year with champagne, black-eyed peas, lots of resolutions. For one Hope Mills family, new kitchen cabinets, new stainless steel appliances and the fresh smell of new construction have accomplished that feat even better.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FBI investigates Realtor for mortgage fraud (Mar '08)
|Jan 6
|Rahala
|129
|Toronto area housing market caps $83-billion ye...
|Jan 5
|Loads of Tax cash
|1
|Renting a house (Oct '14)
|Jan 4
|SBaer
|2
|Renting with dogs (Jul '14)
|Jan 4
|SBaer
|2
|Real Estate Law (Sep '15)
|Jan 4
|SBaer
|3
|get your ex back witihn 48hrs contact prophet.b... (Sep '13)
|Jan 3
|Shellmount
|5
|West should look again (Oct '08)
|Jan 1
|Ralph lies
|12
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC