Victoria lost about 1,000 hotel rooms over last 4 years, realtor says
A number of Victoria hotels have been, or are in the process of being converted into residences over the last four years and that's leaving tourists with a dwindling supply of beds. Randy Holt, a commercial real estate agent and partner at Newmark Knight Frank Devencore Victoria, says high occupancy rates and prices could come as a shock to some visitors.
