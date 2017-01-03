Victoria lost about 1,000 hotel rooms...

Victoria lost about 1,000 hotel rooms over last 4 years, realtor says

A number of Victoria hotels have been, or are in the process of being converted into residences over the last four years and that's leaving tourists with a dwindling supply of beds. Randy Holt, a commercial real estate agent and partner at Newmark Knight Frank Devencore Victoria, says high occupancy rates and prices could come as a shock to some visitors.

