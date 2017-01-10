Vallejo area remains nationa s third hottest real estate market in January
Solano County's housing market fell to third hottest in the country a couple of months ago, and remained there in January, with only the San Francisco and Silicon Valley areas registering hotter, according to the latest realtor.com data. Although January is traditionally the slowest time of year for real estate, demand remained strong this month even as supplies reached record lows, realtor.com's new data on inventory and demand shows.
