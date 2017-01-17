Vacancies plague the retail real estate market
According to a retail report from the Real Estate Board of New York, 11 of 17 major shopping corridors saw rent decreases, with vacancy is as high as 31% on portions of Fifth Avenue and 20% in SoHo. On Broadway between 49th and 58th street, the Post found that vacancies predominate among a handful of stores, banks, pharmacies and fast food outlets.
