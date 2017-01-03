'Tweet 22 times a day to be relevant'...

'Tweet 22 times a day to be relevant' and other real estate pro tips

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Inman Real Estate News

Agent and founder of Roofshoot.com Ben Bacal shares two major drivers of his business: prospecting and creating video content.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman Real Estate News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FBI investigates Realtor for mortgage fraud (Mar '08) Sun NoMoDanU 127
News West should look again (Oct '08) Sun Ralph lies 12
News What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16) Dec 30 MARK FARKER 5
News First tips of Beachwood Place mall fight came f... Dec 29 acurate news 1
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) Dec 28 vtop 252
News French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15) Dec 21 who in charge 10
Why Are Cash Real Estate Deals on the Rise? (Jun '14) Dec 21 SBaer 3
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,520 • Total comments across all topics: 277,565,226

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC