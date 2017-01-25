Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort hikes membership fees to $200,000

The Mar-a-Lago private resort owned by the Trump Organization in Palm Beach, Florida, hiked its membership fees to $200,000 in January after Donald Trump was elected U.S. president, a resort official said. CNBC, which first reported on the joining fee hike, said members also pay $14,000 in annual dues to the club, which covers 20 acres and features a private beach, beauty salon and ballroom.

