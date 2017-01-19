Trumpa s friends in New York real estate descend on DC
When Donald Trump raises his right hand and puts his other on the the Lincoln Bible, his real estate friends from New York City will be standing nearby. A cadre of real estate bigwigs are descending on the nation's capital to watch one of their own be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New plaza's user fee shocks shoppers (Mar '09)
|Jan 18
|Sandy
|2
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Jan 17
|koko32
|254
|Trump recommits to border tax
|Jan 13
|berklee
|37
|New agent
|Jan 13
|BrookeWinn
|3
|The Latest: Mexico's president says no to payin...
|Jan 12
|tomin cali
|1
|Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14)
|Jan 11
|loads 4 broker ow...
|8
|Renting a house (Oct '14)
|Jan 11
|BrookeWinn
|3
