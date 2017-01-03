Trump to Be Deposed this Week in Jos Andr s Lawsuit
President-elect Donald Trump is set to be deposed sometime this week in his ongoing legal battle against celebrity chef Jos Andrs, a lawyer representing Trump Old Post Office LLC, a development company that's part of the Trump Organization, confirms to ABC News. The deposition, which comes two weeks before Trump's inauguration, could last up to seven hours, according to a judge's ruling.
